Dustin Johnson finished 27th in Strokes Gained Putting at the Northern Trust last week and made a clutch 18-footer to force a playoff with Jordan Spieth (which he won), but a putter accessory he showed off also caught some attention.

The world no. 1 had a Los Angeles-Kings themed black and silver putter headcover with "GRETZKY" AND "99" stitched on top, a nod to to The Great One, Wayne Gretzky. Johnson is engaged to Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, and the couple has two kids together.

According to the PGA Tour's Jonathan Wall, the headcover was created by Tyson Lamb and rolled out by DJ when he switched from a TaylorMade Spider Tour Black mallet to TaylorMade’s TP Collection Juno blade for the opener of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.