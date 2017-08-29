FIRST LOOK: Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin putters

2 hours ago
Cleveland is going soft on feel with its TFi 2135 Satin putters, which combine a face milling pattern that's three times deeper than previous versions with vibration-dampening thermoplastic polyurethane inserts. Plus, the face milling design has variable-depth groove patterns optimized for each head to produce similar ball speeds (and distance) on center and off-center contact.
"We lowered ball speed on center strikes and added ball speed on off-center strikes to produce uniform distance no matter where you strike the ball." said Jeff Brunski, Cleveland's director of research and development in a release. "The exact magnitude of these changes varies slightly based on the shape and weighting of the putter model, so we've produced a different face for every model within the family to make sure each one provides perfect distance control."
To further improve consistency, the TFi 2135 Satin putters include the company's clever elevated sightlines (21.35 mm, or half the diameter of a golf ball, above the ground), which help you take dead aim even when your eyes aren't directly over the ball. In addition, the sightline is painted in a higher-contrasting white to make setting up faster.
The new putter family consists of the standard 1.0 blade and the Rho, Elevado and Cero mallets ($150), as well as the counterbalanced 8.0 blade and Elevado CB mallet ($170). In stores September 15.
