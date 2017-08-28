Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson's clubs that won the Northern Trust

Monday August 28th, 2017
0:52 | Tour & News
Dustin Johnson beats Spieth in playoff to win Northern Trust
Dustin Johnson came from five strokes back to force a playoff and then took down Jordan Spieth at the Northern Trust.
Dustin Johnson grabbed his fourth PGA Tour win of the season at the Northern Trust by edging Jordan Spieth with a birdie on the first hole of a sudden death playoff. DJ’s final round 66 allowed him to tie the leader Spieth in regulation at 13-under-par, as Spieth gave up three strokes in the final round with a closing 69.
The win is particularly notable for DJ in that it gives him the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, further solidifying his spot as the top player in the world ranking. He also took home a nice payday of $1,575,000 for his trouble. Here’s a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:
Driver: TaylorMade M1 (2017 model, 10.5°) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 (16°, 18°) with Project X HZRDUS shafts
Irons: TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Getty Images // Jamie Squire
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 60°) with KBS Tour Wedge 130X shafts
Putter: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x