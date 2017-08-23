FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade P730 irons

The folks at TaylorMade revealed the tech under the hood of the P730 iron, currently in the bags of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Key to the design is the milled channel in the back of the forged 1025 carbon steel head, which improves stability on shots hit high or low on the face. The new model also showcases a slightly smaller blade profile and crisper lines than the Tour Preferred MB 14 it replaces to appeal to more skilled players.

The new TaylorMade P730 iron at address. Courtesy of TaylorMade

In addition, the leading edge has been refined to improve turf interaction, while precision-milled faces and grooves provide predictable, consistent performance.

The P730 comes stock with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips. $1,000 for set of eight (3-PW); in stores November 1.