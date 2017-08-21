Winner's bag: Henrik Stenson wins Wyndham Championship with Callaway

43 minutes ago
Henrik Stenson closes with 64 to win Wyndham Championship
Henrik Stenson shot 64 and finished 22 under to win the Wyndham Championship by one.
Henrik Stenson fired four rounds in the 60s for a 22-under-par total and a one-stroke victory at the Wyndham Championship. This was the Swede's first win since the 2016 Open Championship, and for his trouble he took home a nice check for $1.044 million. Stenson notably played without a driver in his bag for the week and instead chose to rely on his trusty 13-degree fairway wood for the majority of tee shots.
Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:
Driver: None
Fairway woods: Callaway Diablo Octane Tour (13°) with Grafalloy Blue shaft, Callaway XR Pro (18°) with Oban Kiyoshi Tour shaft
Irons: Callaway Legacy Black (3-PW) with Nippon Pro Modus 120X shafts
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50°, 56°), Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (60°), with Nippon Pro Modus 120X shafts
Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7H
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
