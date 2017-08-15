Up your style and performance with these eight new golf shoes

Diamond-encrusted putters? Gold-plated drivers? Here are the world’s most expensive golf clubs available for purchase.

Like swing power, golf style starts on the ground. These eight shoes make a bold statement and deliver lots of traction and cushioning, so you can play in comfort. It's time to put your best feet forward.

UNDER ARMOUR SPIETH ONE $200

Jordan Spieth's signature shoe has a one-seam, waterproof microfiber upper. The star's logo is laser-etched on the medial side, and cutouts on the toe box add breathability. The thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) outsole boasts a flexible forefoot and firmer, stable heel. Developed with Champ, the cleat design keeps the foot from sliding mid-swing.

PUMA IGNITE SPIKELESS PRO, $120

The newest member of the company's Ignite family is built on the same last as the Spikeless Sport, but dons a waterproof microfiber upper instead of one made from mesh and leather, for those who prefer a more structured fit. The responsive midsole (dubbed "Ignite Foam") provides comfort, while lugs on the sole make the Pro suitable for use indoors or out. In addition to an all-white model, a design with a gray saddle is available.

Left to right: PUMA IGNITE SPIKELESS PRO; UNDER ARMOUR SPIETH ONE; ECCO COOL GTX; NEW BALANCE NBG2004; FOOTJOY DNA HELIX; ADIDAS CROSSKNIT BOOST; G/FORE DISRUPTOR; NIKE LUNAR CONTROL VAPOR. JON PATERSON; Stylist CHANEL KENNEBREW

NEW BALANCE NBG2004, $100

A roomy forefoot combines with a lightweight foam midsole that was originally designed for marathoners. Cutouts in the TPU outsole help increase foot mobility, low-profile Champ spikes provide added traction, and the synthetic leather upper has TPU overlays for extra support and durability.

ECCO COOL GTX, $280

Keep feet drip-dry in this bold design, powered by Gore-Tex Surround technology that includes a three-year waterproof guarantee. Openings along the midsole let sweat escape out the side, while perforations in the supple leather upper improve airflow. The white/red/blue style (pictured) has a liner for sockless wear; the camel, black, and white versions do not.

ADIDAS CROSSKNIT BOOST, $160

The popular Ultra Boost last (originally for running shoes) teams up with a breathable knit upper and springy midsole. For support, there's an external heel counter, and straps on either side extend from the heel area to the top eyelets. Plus, rubber traction nubs on the outsole aid grip. An all-white model (pictured) is a special edition for summer.

FOOTJOY DNA HELIX, $230

The cleated TPU outsole is lighter and wider than the one found in FootJoy's popular DNA shoe, for extra swing stability. A softer, more flexible foam insole and cushioned FTF ("fine-tuned foam") midsole enhance comfort. A stretchable tongue and padded collar ramp up the feel quotient. In addition to standard laces, the DNA Helix comes with the Boa lacing system for $30 more.

G/FORE DISRUPTOR, $215

The street-ready premium leather shoe sports an outsole loaded with integrated cleats made to stand up to your mightiest swings. In G/Fore fashion, this one also includes edgy touches such as a skull-and-crossbone-style tee design on the sock liner, along with the words "play" and "fore" on the bottom. Available in white or black.

NIKE LUNAR CONTROL VAPOR, $175

Teethlike grooves on the flexible outsole mimic the grip created by a snowmobile track. Rory McIlroy's footwear of choice also boasts integrated "Flywire" cables on both sides for a secure fit, a light, responsive foam midsole to put a bounce in your step, and a two-year waterproof guarantee.

