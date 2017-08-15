Two new hybrids to make your 4- and 5-irons obsolete

If you're a pro golfer, D-1 college player, or competitive amateur who still carries long irons, we'll give you a pass. Otherwise, get with the times and start boosting your game with hybrids. Both the Callaway Epic and the Cobra King OS are fully loaded to improve launch and carry distance, reduce spin, cover up misses, and enhance turf interaction. Trust us—with clubs like these, you'll be hitting greens from deep distances that you could never imagine.

COBRA KING OS

$250

Cobra King OS hybrid. Jesse Reiter

These sticks feature a forged, L-shaped faceplate made of high-strength 455-stainless steel. The "PWRSHELL" design is welded to the crown and sole to allow the face to flex more at impact and produce faster ball speed. The light carbon-fiber crown lets Cobra's designers reposition 8 grams to promote higher-launching and lower-spinning shots. Internal tungsten weighting drops the CG, which also decreases spin. The King OS has an adjustable hosel with "Smart Pad" technology (+/- 1.5° loft, while maintaining a square face angle), and UST Recoil 460 ES graphite shafts. Clubs are sold individually—3-4H (19° to 22°), 4-5H (22° to 25°), 5-6H (25° to 28°)—or with King OS irons as part of an 8-piece combo set ($1,100, steel-shafted irons; $1,200, graphite).

CALLAWAY EPIC

$280

Callaway Epic hybrid. Courtesy of Callaway

Having pushed the technological envelope with Epic drivers and fairway woods, the matching hybrids come with crowns made of triaxial carbon composite. The material—65 percent lighter than titanium—enables Callaway to employ a 5-gram crown, as well as 35 grams of metal-injected molded tungsten deep in the head. The club's CG location contributes to higher-launching shots that spin less and fly farther. Plus, extra weight was moved to the perimeter for forgiveness, while an updated forged-steel face cup pushes the COR to the USGA limit. The Epic comes in 2H (18°), 3H (20°), 4H (23°) and 5H (26°) with an adjustable hosel (-1° to +2° loft) and UST Recoil 760 graphite shaft.

