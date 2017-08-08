Callaway Apex Black irons are making a comeback

When the black version of the successful Callaway Apex CF 16 irons were first introduced last summer as a limited run product, they sold out before a lot of folks had a chance to snag a set. Based on that success Callaway is reintroducing the Apex Black on a custom option only basis.

In addition to the satin black finish they include all the same design features as the satin chrome version of the Apex CF 16 including 360 Face Cup technology that provides more face flex, ball speed, and distance on both center and off-center hits.

A view of the face of the Callaway Apex Black iron. Courtesy of Callaway

To provide the best possible combination of scoring ability and distance through the set the 3-7 irons contain the face cup while the 8-PW do not, increasing feel and distance control on approach shots. Another key feature is a progressive design with varying sole widths (wider in the long irons), offset (more in the long irons), and CG height (higher in the short irons), to provide a solid balance of trajectory and control.

The Callaway Apex Black iron at address. Courtesy of Callaway

The multi-piece Apex Black irons are forged from carbon steel for an enhanced, soft feel, and come with a choice of True Temper XP 95 satin black steel shafts ($1299), or blacked out UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shafts ($1499).

The Apex Black irons will be available at retail on August 18th.