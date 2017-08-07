FIRST LOOK: Mizuno's new MP-18 line of irons

The new MP-18 line of Mizuno forgings are sure to fire up anyone who still loves traditional looks, feel, and playability, with the added benefit of new technologies. And since it's been a couple of years since Mizuno has introduced an MP model, the latest introduction is particularly exciting.

The full line of MP-18s consists of the muscleback MP-18, the MP-18 SC (split cavity), the MP-18 MMC (multi-material construction), and the MP-18 MMC FLI-HI. Each new model is made with an improved version of Mizuno's well-known Grain Flow Forging process called GFF HD (high density), which creates a higher density material for even better feel than past MP models. Each of the new models is also designed with set-mixing in mind, meaning they can be blended seamlessly to provide the exact mixture of performance any player might need to optimize their game.

Mizuno MP-18 iron. Courtesy of Mizuno

The standard MP-18 ($150 per club) is a traditional muscleback blade with a slightly wider sole than the previous MP-4 model, providing more playability and forgiveness in a slightly more compact head shape. As expected the clubhead is constructed of 1025E pure select carbon steel for the ultimate in soft feel and feedback, and is available in 3-PW. Dynamic Gold S300 steel shafts come standard. For players who want a bit more forgiveness the MP-18 SC ($150 per club) offers an 11% larger sweetspot than the MP-18 muscleback, a slightly longer blade length, and a bit thicker topline. The SC model is also available in 3-PW and comes standard with KBS Tour steel shafts.

Mizuno MP-18 SC iron. Courtesy of Mizuno

The most forgiving and longest of the new MP-18 irons are the MMC ($150 per club) and the MMC FLI-HI ($150 per club). The MMC has the same sole width as the SC and a slightly larger blade size but, due to a more advanced construction, provides similar launch characteristics with stronger lofts, producing lower spin and longer carry distances. The key to the MMC design is a combination of a soft GFF HD carbon steel body with an 8g titanium section in the bottom of the cavity and a 20g tungsten plug in the toe of the long (4-7) irons. This combination moves more weight to the perimeter of the clubhead while also increasing MOI, forgiveness, and launch angles. In the short irons, the tungsten plug is removed from the equation to promote a more boring trajectory and increased precision on scoring shots. The MP-18 MCC is available in 4-PW and comes standard with Nippon Modus 120 steel shafts.

Mizuno MP-18 MMC iron. Courtesy of Mizuno

Like the MMC, the MP-18 MMC FLI-HI features a multi-material construction that improves ballspeed and forgiveness. Available in 2-6 irons with stock KBS C Taper Lite shafts, the FLI-HI is built with a soft, high-strength steel body, thin maraging steel face, and 20g tungsten toe weight that increases MOI and forgiveness. In addition, a tungsten weight is located in a deep internal pocket in the clubhead for a deeper CG location. The result is a lower sweetspot, lower spin rates, and a Tour-like, boring trajectory.

Mizuno MP-18 MMC FLI-HI iron. Courtesy of Mizuno

Expect all Mizuno MP-18 irons to be available at retail in late September.