Cleveland unveils new Launcher driver, woods and irons

The Cleveland brand is back in the woods and irons market in a big way with the introduction of new Launcher HB woods, Launcher HB irons, and Launcher CBX irons.

Aimed at players looking for big distance and added forgiveness, the Launcher HB driver ($299) is available in 9°, 10.5°, and 12° lofts and comes standard with an extremely lightweight Miyazaki C. Kua 50g shaft. Notable features of the new big stick include a HiBore crown design that flexes at impact for increased ballspeed, Flex-Fins that create more compression at impact, particularly in the heel, toe, and low-face areas, and a cup-face design with an extremely thin clubface. In addition to these impressive distance-enhancing features is an ultra-lightweight hosel that helps position the CG exceptionally low and deep in the clubhead, promoting more forgiveness and higher launch angles.

A view of the crown and the toe of the Cleveland Launcher HB driver. Courtesy of Cleveland

The Launcher HB fairway woods ($219), and hybrids ($199) contain many of the same distance and forgiveness enhancing technologies as the driver including the HiBore crown and Flex-fins as well as Miyazaki C. Kua lightweight shafts. Launcher HB fairway woods are available in 15° (3) and 18° (5) models while the hybrids come in 19° (3H), 22° (4H), and 25° (5H) options.

The Cleveland Launcher HB fairway wood (left) and hybrid. Courtesy of Cleveland

The new Launcher HB irons ($699 steel, $799 graphite) are designed specifically to provide the ultimate in forgiveness by utilizing a hybrid-type construction in the long irons (4-8) that promotes solid contact and high launch from a variety of lies, and a more iron-like design in the short irons (9-SW) for increased accuracy on scoring shots. The hybrid-like irons in the set feature a hollow construction, high-COR steel clubfaces for increased ballspeed across the entire hitting area, and a low and deep CG location for improved launch and forgiveness. Both Miyazaki C. Kua lightweight graphite shafts and new Dynamic Gold 98 shafts are available as stock options.

The Cleveland Launcher HB iron.

For players who want a more traditional iron set that still provides big-time distance and forgiveness, Cleveland is also introducing the Launcher CBX ($699 steel, $799 graphite). Designed with a high-strength, thin cup face for maximum speed at impact, the CBX irons also feature Cleveland’s Tour Zip Grooves for optimized spin rates throughout the set and improved accuracy in the short irons. A progressive v-shaped sole promotes smoother turf interaction while a sweetspot located closer to the center of the clubface provides improved feel and less rotation through impact. Like the Launcher HB irons, the CBX set has a progressive design with easy-to-hit, low-profile long irons and more compact, accuracy-oriented short irons. A choice of Dynamic Gold 98 steel shafts or Miyazaki C. Kua graphite shafts comes standard.

The Cleveland Launcher CBX iron. Courtesy of Cleveland

All Cleveland Launcher clubs will be available at retail on September 15th.