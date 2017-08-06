Winner's Bag: The gear Hideki Matsuyama used to win the WGC-Bridgestone

Hideki Matsuyama captured his second World Golf Championships victory on Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitation in Akron, Ohio, with a course-record-tying 61 in the final round.

Matsuyama's 16-under total gave him a five-shot margin over second-place finisher Zach Johnson and a hefty paycheck of $1.666 million. Here's a full list of gear the young Japanese superstar used to get the job done:

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9.0°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 TX shaft

JAMES WESTMAN

Fairway wood: TaylorMade 2017 M2 (15°) with Graphite Design DI-9 TX shaft

Hybrid: Honma TW727 U19 (18°) with Graphite Design DI-115 Hybrid SX shaft

Irons: Srixon Z 945 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Manfred Koh

Wedges: Cleveland Golf 588 RTX 2.0 Precision Forged (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade TP Collection Mullen

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV (2017 model)