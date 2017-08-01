Scotty Cameron to release new Futura 5.5M putter first designed for Justin Thomas

The newest extension to the Scotty Cameron Futura mallet line, the 5.5M ($379), is designed to provide blade-like feel with the forgiveness and performance of a mallet. Similar in design to the Futura 7M, the 5.5M is about 10% smaller in size and features a single bend shaft with a bit of toe hang (instead of face-balancing), making it more functional for players who utilize an arcing stroke rather than straight-back and straight-through. Like the larger 7M, the new model features a wrap-around lightweight aluminum section in the sole and face as well as a heavier, precision-milled stainless steel body. This multi-material design increases MOI and forgiveness by moving more weight to the rear and perimeter of the clubhead. Other features of the new Futura 5.5M include a milled clubface with built-in vibration dampening, heel and toe sole weighting for optimized feel and stability, and a black Scotty Cameron Matador mid-size grip.

"The idea for the Futura 5.5M began as a prototype when Justin Thomas came to the Putter Studio looking for a new option. He wanted a smaller mallet that he could align easily, but one that also promoted the arced putting stroke he preferred. We welded a flare neck to a Futura X5 Tour putter and sent him on his way. He went on to win three events, reporting back that some of his buddies wanted a putter like his. The wheels started turning from there." - Scotty Cameron on the genesis of the Futura 5.5M design

The Futura 5.5M will be available at retail on August 25th.