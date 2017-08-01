Equipment

Scotty Cameron to release new Futura 5.5M putter first designed for Justin Thomas

Tuesday August 1st, 2017
The new Scotty Cameron Futura 5.5M putter.
The newest extension to the Scotty Cameron Futura mallet line, the 5.5M ($379), is designed to provide blade-like feel with the forgiveness and performance of a mallet. Similar in design to the Futura 7M, the 5.5M is about 10% smaller in size and features a single bend shaft with a bit of toe hang (instead of face-balancing), making it more functional for players who utilize an arcing stroke rather than straight-back and straight-through. Like the larger 7M, the new model features a wrap-around lightweight aluminum section in the sole and face as well as a heavier, precision-milled stainless steel body. This multi-material design increases MOI and forgiveness by moving more weight to the rear and perimeter of the clubhead. Other features of the new Futura 5.5M include a milled clubface with built-in vibration dampening, heel and toe sole weighting for optimized feel and stability, and a black Scotty Cameron Matador mid-size grip.

"The idea for the Futura 5.5M began as a prototype when Justin Thomas came to the Putter Studio looking for a new option. He wanted a smaller mallet that he could align easily, but one that also promoted the arced putting stroke he preferred. We welded a flare neck to a Futura X5 Tour putter and sent him on his way. He went on to win three events, reporting back that some of his buddies wanted a putter like his. The wheels started turning from there." - Scotty Cameron on the genesis of the Futura 5.5M design

The Futura 5.5M will be available at retail on August 25th.

