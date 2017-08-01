FIRST LOOK: Cobra F-MAX family of clubs

Tuesday August 1st, 2017
Designed for players with moderate clubhead speeds that want more distance and forgiveness, the new Cobra F-MAX driver ($299) is extremely lightweight and easy to hit. Available in both men's and women's models the new F-MAX features a 50g shaft (45g for women) and an overall lighter swing-weight as well as midsize Lamkin REL grips, making the clubs simply easier to swing for a large segment of players. Other features of the F-MAX include a forged titanium face for more ballspeed and a larger effective hitting area, internal weights near the heel for a less slices and a straighter, longer flight, and a new alignment aid on the crown for more accurate set up. The F-MAX is also available in both offset and straight hosel designs and comes in 9.5-degree, 10.5-degree, and 11.5-degree lofts for men and 15-degree for women.
F-MAX fairway woods ($199) and hybrids ($179) are designed with the same philosophy as the driver and feature similar, super lightweight shafts and midsize grips for maximum speed, forgiveness, and comfort. The fairway woods come in 16-degree, 20-degree, and 23-degree lofts for men and 19 o, 23 o, and 27 o lofts for women, and feature stainless steel construction, offset hosels, and heel-biased weighting for straighter flight and less slicing. The hybrids come in 19-degree, 22-degree, 25-degree, 28-degree, and 31-degree lofts for men and 23.5-degree, 26.5-degree, 29.5-degree, and 32.5-degree lofts for women and share many of the same technologies as the fairways and driver, including midsize grips and super light shafts.
In addition to the woods Cobra is also introducing the F-MAX family of irons, which comes in both standard and single-length options for men ($599 steel, $699 graphite combo, $499 One Length) and women ($699 graphite combo, $499 One Length). Like the F-MAX woods, the irons are designed for super-game improvement performance for players who want easy-to-swing clubs aimed at increased swingspeed, distance, and forgiveness.
F-MAX irons come standard with lighter swing weights and shafts as well as midsize grips and also feature a low profile clubhead with a very low and deep CG location, improving both launch and forgiveness on off-center hits. A deep undercut cavity promotes more flex in the clubface at impact for increased ballspeed and distance throughout the set while a progressive design creates long irons (4-7) with extra forgiveness and short irons (8-SW) with more precision and a softer feel. For players who prefer constant length irons the F-MAX One Length features all of the same technologies but is designed to match 7-iron weighting throughout the set.
The standard men's steel iron set consists of 5i-GW while the men's One Length set consists of 6i-PW. The men's Graphite Combo set includes 4H, 5H, and 6i-PW. The women's Graphite Combo set includes 5H, 6H, 7i-GW, while the women's One Length set includes 7i-PW and SW.
The entire Cobra F-MAX family will be available at retail on August 18th.