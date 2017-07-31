GEAR: Check out the clubs Jhonattan Vegas won with at the RBC Canadian Open

Jhonattan Vegas successfully defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday by outlasting Charlie Hoffman in a one-hole playoff at Glen Abbey in Ontario.

With four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 65, Vegas finished regulation tied with Hoffman at 21 under. Vegas took home $1.08 million for his trouble and likely punched his ticket to the Presidents Cup at Liberty National later this year. Here’s a full list of the mixed gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M2 (10.5°) with Nunchuck nVentix shaft

Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Speed (15°), Nike Vapor Speed (19°), with Nunchuck nVentix shafts

Irons: Mizuno MP-4 (3-PW) with Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey prototype (54°, 60°) with Project X 7.0 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1