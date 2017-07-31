Equipment

FIRST LOOK: Cleveland CBX Wedges

Alana Johnson
3 hours ago
The CBX wedges display weight distribution increases to the perimeter for increased forgiveness.
Courtesy of Cleveland

Cleveland's R&D team combed over scans of leading cavity-back irons to develop the CBX line ($129 steel, $139 graphite), which features progressive shapes and swing weights (the lower lofts are lighter and more compact to blend with irons, while the higher lofts have a traditional wedge profile). Plus, the cavity-back design saves seventy-six grams of weight that is repositioned around the perimeter of the head to increase forgiveness, while a shorter hosel with a micro-cavity moves the center of gravity closer to the center of the clubface. Dual V-shaped sole grinds -- narrower in the heel and higher bounce on the leading and trailing edges -- add versatility while also providing extra lift.

For control, the Rotex Face boasts deeper, narrower U-shaped grooves that boost spin in full and partial shots, especially out of rough. In addition, laser-milled micro-grooves combine with an updated mill pattern across the face to increase friction at contact. The 46° to 52° lofts have a circular pattern orientated straighter toward the leading edge for full shots, while a more angled pattern in the 54° to 60° matches the swing path on open-face shots. The CBX is available in 2° loft increments with Dynamic Gold 115 steel shafts or lighter weight graphite.

The new CBX wedges will be available at retail on September 15th.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN