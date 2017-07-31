FIRST LOOK: Cleveland CBX Wedges

Cleveland's R&D team combed over scans of leading cavity-back irons to develop the CBX line ($129 steel, $139 graphite), which features progressive shapes and swing weights (the lower lofts are lighter and more compact to blend with irons, while the higher lofts have a traditional wedge profile). Plus, the cavity-back design saves seventy-six grams of weight that is repositioned around the perimeter of the head to increase forgiveness, while a shorter hosel with a micro-cavity moves the center of gravity closer to the center of the clubface. Dual V-shaped sole grinds -- narrower in the heel and higher bounce on the leading and trailing edges -- add versatility while also providing extra lift.

For control, the Rotex Face boasts deeper, narrower U-shaped grooves that boost spin in full and partial shots, especially out of rough. In addition, laser-milled micro-grooves combine with an updated mill pattern across the face to increase friction at contact. The 46° to 52° lofts have a circular pattern orientated straighter toward the leading edge for full shots, while a more angled pattern in the 54° to 60° matches the swing path on open-face shots. The CBX is available in 2° loft increments with Dynamic Gold 115 steel shafts or lighter weight graphite.

The new CBX wedges will be available at retail on September 15th.