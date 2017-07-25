Check out the all-new PXG 0311X driving irons

Designed to provide a low-spin, boring trajectory, the new 0311X driving irons ($350 chrome, $450 Xtreme Dark) from PXG are aimed at players looking for a long-iron or hybrid replacement with plenty of versatility and power.

A different angle of the PXG 0311X driving iron. Courtesy of PXG

A forged construction provides a soft feel at impact while an extremely thin clubface and thermoplastic elastomer behind it increase ball speed and overall distance. To improve playability from all types of lies and turf conditions, the 0311X driving irons also feature a wide sole and low CG, promoting easier launch and more forgiveness. Fairly minimal offset allows for shotmaking and also makes these clubs equally effective from the fairway and the tee.

The PXG 0311X driving iron in the Chrome finish. Courtesy of PXG

The 0311X driving irons are available immediately and come in 15°, 17°, 19°, 21.5°, and 24° models.