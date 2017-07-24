Winner's Bag: Jordan Spieth's gear at the Open Championship

Jordan Spieth captured the claret jug in epic fashion Sunday at Royal Birkdale, for his third major and third leg of the career grand slam.

Jordan Spieth won the Open Championship, his third major before the age of 24, by firing a final-round 69 at Royal Birkdale on Sunday. In the process of becoming Champion Golfer of the Year, Spieth shot five under par on the last five holes including three birdies and an eagle. All this after a stressful but incredible bogey on the par-4 13th, where he hit his tee shot so far off line he had to take a drop on the practice ground. As usual, Spieth carried a bag of Titleist clubs throughout the week. Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5°) with Aldila NV Blue 70X shaft

Buy Now

Fairway Wood: Titleist 915F (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7X shaft

Buy Now

Jordan Spieth plays his third shot from the practice range after a penalty drop on the 13th hole during the final round. Getty Images

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (3), with Graphite Design AD-DI 95X shaft, Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Buy Now

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°), with Project X 6.0 shafts

Buy Now

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 with SuperStroke Flatso grip

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Buy Now