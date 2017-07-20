Equipment

Rickie Fowler rocking limited edition all-white Puma hi-tops at the British Open

Kevin Cunningham
an hour ago
The new all-white Puma Titantour Ignite Hi-Top shoes.
Courtesy of Puma

Rickie Fowler is always fashion-forward when it comes to the golf course. While his flat-brim caps and all-orange Sunday outfits get a lot of ink, it's his golf shoes that get the most attention.

Recently, Fowler has been wearing the new Puma Titantour Ignite Hi-Top golf shoes in tournaments. But this week, Fowler is sporting a limited edition all-white version of the shoes. You can see Fowler wearing them during the first round at Royal Birkdale below.

Rickie Fowler wearing his all-white Puma Titantour Ignite Hi-Top shoes during the first round of the British Open.
Getty Images

Fortunately for you, the special all-white version of the Titantour Ignite Hi-Tops are now available at retail for $220.00. Get your own pair before they sell out.

Buy Fowler's Shoes Now

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN