Rickie Fowler rocking limited edition all-white Puma hi-tops at the British Open

Rickie Fowler is always fashion-forward when it comes to the golf course. While his flat-brim caps and all-orange Sunday outfits get a lot of ink, it's his golf shoes that get the most attention.

Recently, Fowler has been wearing the new Puma Titantour Ignite Hi-Top golf shoes in tournaments. But this week, Fowler is sporting a limited edition all-white version of the shoes. You can see Fowler wearing them during the first round at Royal Birkdale below.

Rickie Fowler wearing his all-white Puma Titantour Ignite Hi-Top shoes during the first round of the British Open. Getty Images

Fortunately for you, the special all-white version of the Titantour Ignite Hi-Tops are now available at retail for $220.00. Get your own pair before they sell out.

Buy Fowler's Shoes Now