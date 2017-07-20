Equipment

Check out Jason Day's Nike high-top shoes at the British Open

GOLF WIRE
an hour ago
6:18 | Equipment
The Winning Look: New golf fashion for summer
GOLF Live host Ryan Asselta takes you through the latest in golf fashion from Lacoste and Alberto Golf with expert Anisha Mukherjee.

Jason Day is bringing a little swagger to the British Isles this week.

Day sported white Nike high-top shoes during the first round of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. The shoes look similar to the ones Michelle Wie often wears on the LPGA tour, the Nike Blazers.

In his original scripting, Day was supposed to be wearing Nike Lunar Control Vapor shoes, but it seems he's opted for a little extra flair to kick the week off. But not everyone was having it.

Jason Day rocked Nike high-tops during Round 1 of the 2017 Open Championship.
Getty Images

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on Day's footwear -- and most of it wasn't complimentary.

Some thought that Day was encroaching on fellow pro Rickie Fowler's signature high-top style.

 

And while we all know this is the oldest championship in golf, this reference might be a bit of a stretch.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN