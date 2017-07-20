GOLF Live host Ryan Asselta takes you through the latest in golf fashion from Lacoste and Alberto Golf with expert Anisha Mukherjee.

The Winning Look: New golf fashion for summer

Jason Day is bringing a little swagger to the British Isles this week.

Day sported white Nike high-top shoes during the first round of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. The shoes look similar to the ones Michelle Wie often wears on the LPGA tour, the Nike Blazers.

In his original scripting, Day was supposed to be wearing Nike Lunar Control Vapor shoes, but it seems he's opted for a little extra flair to kick the week off. But not everyone was having it.

Jason Day rocked Nike high-tops during Round 1 of the 2017 Open Championship. Getty Images

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on Day's footwear -- and most of it wasn't complimentary.

Jason Day those shoes are dreadful! — Joshua Butterfield (@JoshButterfield) July 20, 2017

Did someone steal Jason Day's golf shoes and all he had left were some casual high-tops? #TheOpen — Brad Cole (@BJCole10) July 20, 2017

Jason Day's "shoes" or more like basketball boots should be outside the dress code #awful #TheOpen — Sam (@bellamoir) July 20, 2017

Some thought that Day was encroaching on fellow pro Rickie Fowler's signature high-top style.

Leave the high top golf shoes to Rickie Fowler. Not your style Jason Day — Derek McGowan (@mcgowandj21) July 20, 2017

And while we all know this is the oldest championship in golf, this reference might be a bit of a stretch.