Equipment

Check out Titleist's new Vokey Signature 56-degree wedges

Michael Chwasky
Wednesday July 19th, 2017
The new Vokey Signature 56-degree wedges.
Courtesy of Titleist

Last year Titleist offered a limited run Vokey Signature 60-degree wedge that sold out in no time, and now there's a slightly less limited 56-degree model available.

Consisting of 50 unique wedges ($400 each), every one hand-ground by none other than Bob Vokey himself, the new 56-degree model features 12-degrees of bounce and is made to be played in a wide variety of conditions, making it appealing to all types of players.

A closer look at the new Vokey Signature wedge.
Courtesy of Titleist

Other features of the new Vokey Signature wedge include heel, toe, and trailing edge relief, as well as a pre-worn leading edge, enhancing turf interaction and making the club playable in just about any position including open, square, and toe down. A durable Diamond LC finish provides a dark, gunmetal look with exceptional durability.

Buy It Now

Custom options like shaft choice, grip, ferrule, and others are available at no additional charge on Vokey.com.

Courtesy of Titleist

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN