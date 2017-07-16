Equipment

Bryson DeChambeau wins John Deere Classic with Cobra gear

Michael Chwasky
2 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic.
Getty Images

23-year-old Bryson DeChambeau fired a final-round 65 on Sunday to capture the John Deere Classic, his first career PGA Tour victory. Known for his unique views on the golf swing as well as his gear, the former U.S. Amateur champ carried a full bag of Cobra clubs including a set of irons with single length shafts (37.5") to get the job done. Here's a full list of the equipment DeChambeau used to punch his ticket to the Open Championship:

Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (8.5°), with Project X T1100 75X shaft

Fairway Wood: Cobra King LTD (14.5°), with Project X HZRDUS Black 85X shaft

Irons: Cobra King Utility (18°), with Project X Black Hybrid 105X shaft, Cobra King Forged One Length (4-PW), with Nippon Pro Modus 130X shaft

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind (50°, 56°, 60°), with Nippon Pro Modus 130X shafts

Putter: SIK C-Series

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B330

Shoes: Puma TITANTOUR Ignite Disc

