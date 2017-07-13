TaylorMade toasts 2017 Open with British-themed golf bags

TaylorMade's Major Staff Bag, created to celebrate the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.

The British Open returns to England this year, and TaylorMade is honoring Royal Birkdale and the year's third major with a staff bag adorned with St. George's Cross and the Union Jack.

The red and white colors pay homage to the English flag, the red St. George's Cross on a white field. The bag's lining is patterned with the Union Jack, a nod to the Open Championship's rota throughout the United Kingdom.

TaylorMade Major Staff Bag, $600

TaylorMade Major Stand Bag, $240