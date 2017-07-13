TaylorMade toasts 2017 Open with British-themed golf bags

Thursday July 13th, 2017
Courtesy TaylorMade
The British Open returns to England this year, and TaylorMade is honoring Royal Birkdale and the year's third major with a staff bag adorned with St. George's Cross and the Union Jack.
The red and white colors pay homage to the English flag, the red St. George's Cross on a white field. The bag's lining is patterned with the Union Jack, a nod to the Open Championship's rota throughout the United Kingdom.
TaylorMade Major Staff Bag, $600
TaylorMade Major Stand Bag, $240
