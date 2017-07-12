Best deals for golfers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Wednesday July 12th, 2017
Courtesy Nordstrom
The 2017 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers golfers the chance to save on Ecco shoes, Lacoste polos, Bonobos apparel and more. This year the early access sale begins on July 13 exclusively for Nordstrom cardholders, although you can take a peek at the deals now even if you don't have a Nordstrom card. The sale opens to the public on July 21 and runs until August 6.
Save $33 on Lacoste's Pique Polo, made from breathable, soft cotton. You can also score deals on Bobby Jones striped jersey polos.
Take $50 off Ecco's leather lace-up sneakers, in black or brown. Men's dress shoes, slip-on sneakers and loafers are also on sale from Ecco.
Bonobos chino stretch shorts are $30 off. Also save on Bonobos slim plaid button-down, Henley t-shirt and chino pants.
