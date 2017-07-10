Xander Schauffele's clubs that won the Greenbrier Classic

Monday July 10th, 2017
Getty Images // Jared C. Tilton
PGA Tour rookie Xander Schauffele grabbed his first career Tour win on Sunday at the Greenbrier Classic with a birdie on the par-3 finishing hole. The resulting one-stroke margin of victory over Robert Streb gave Schauffele a two-year PGA Tour exemption, 500 FedEx points, a trip to the British Open at Royal Birkdale, and a check for $1,278,000. Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:
Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M2 (9.5°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7X shaft
Fairway Wood: 2017 TaylorMade M1 (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X shaft
Irons: TaylorMade UDI (3), TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto Irons (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (53°, 57°, 61°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Works Big-T #5
Ball: TaylorMade Tour Preferred X