Xander Schauffele's clubs that won the Greenbrier Classic

Xander Schauffele's last month of golf has been the most successful in his short career.

PGA Tour rookie Xander Schauffele grabbed his first career Tour win on Sunday at the Greenbrier Classic with a birdie on the par-3 finishing hole. The resulting one-stroke margin of victory over Robert Streb gave Schauffele a two-year PGA Tour exemption, 500 FedEx points, a trip to the British Open at Royal Birkdale, and a check for $1,278,000. Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M2 (9.5°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7X shaft

Fairway Wood: 2017 TaylorMade M1 (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade UDI (3), TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto Irons (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (53°, 57°, 61°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Works Big-T #5

Ball: TaylorMade Tour Preferred X