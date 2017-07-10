The Nike Course Classic is for sale for $100 on Nike.com.

Nike's latest summer offering for golfers is inspired by the brand's iconic Tennis Classic sneakers. The new golf shoes, which come in white, black or navy, take their design cues from another sport. "Golf and tennis are similar in many ways with regards to time-honored tradition, sportsmanship, heritage, as well as being classic in every way," footwear design director James Arizumi said in a press release.

The shoes sport a clean, updated look, spikeless outsole, and are made from a combination of real and synthetic leather.

