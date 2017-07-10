Amazon Prime Day 2017: Best deals for golfers

The Zepp Golf 2 Swing Analyzer system, now on sale on Amazon.com for Prime Day.

Amazon's annual mega-sale is back, and this year Prime Day is offering golfers and athletes tons of deals on tech, gear, apparel and accessories, starting in the evening on July 10 and ending late on July 11, 2017.

Prime Day began in 2015 as a way for Amazon to promote its Prime membership service, which offers participants expedited shipping and access to Amazon's video streaming channels, as well as other perks like unlimited e-book reading and audiobook listening on connected devices. The membership costs $10.99 a month or $99 for one year. The sale is exclusively for Prime members, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and still take advantage of today's deals.

Note: Many of Amazon's Prime deals will only last until supplies run out, so we can't guarantee that these items will remain available. Throughout the day Amazon will also post "lightning" deals, which appear and disappear in minutes.

Zepp Golf 2 3D Swing Analyzer

Zepp Golf's swing tracker attaches to your golf glove and measures your club plane, club speed, tempo and backswing length. The data syncs with an app on your mobile phone so that you can review your stats and use them to improve.

Courtesy Amazon

Game Golf Live Tracking System

Game Golf's real-time shot tracker records and displays your shots on your phones so you can analyze every move you make on the course as your round unfolds. You can also challenge your friends and other Game Golf users for awards and prizes.

Courtesy Amazon

Srixon golf gloves

Score deals on Srixon's All Weather and Cabretta golf gloves, made with cabretta leather.

Courtesy Amazon

30% off Cleveland Wedges

Save on Cleveland Golf's Smart Sole 2.0 Wedges.

Courtesy Amazon

Save 30% on select Adidas shoes and apparel

Adidas gear like the men's Tour 360 Boost shoe (in blue and white) is an extra 30% off for Prime members.

Courtesy Amazon

30% off Under Armour apparel, bags and shoes

Save on select Under Armour t-shirts, duffle bags, training shoes and workout clothes.

Courtesy Amazon

Save $60 on select FitBit Blaze watches

Want to track your steps and calories burned on the course? FitBit's stylish Blaze smart watch will monitor your heart rate, workouts, steps taken and route. Other fitness tracker deals include 40% off Fossil's Q Wander and Founder smart watches.

Courtesy Amazon

Take 40-50% off select men's and women's apparel

Including men's button downs and polos.

Courtesy Amazon

Save up to 50% on Callaway golf products

Take an extra 30% off the women's Solaire golf shoe from Callaway. Prime members can also score deals on Callaway's Strata Ultimate Complete Golf Set (18-piece).