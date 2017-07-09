GEAR: Jon Rahm wins Irish Open with TaylorMade

Jon Rahm set the tournament-scoring record and won the Irish Open by six on Sunday.

Jon Rahm captured the Irish Open title, his first European tour win and second victory of 2017, at Portstewart on Sunday by breaking the event's scoring record with a 24-under-par total. Rahm, 22, led the field in driving distance while posting 23 birdies and four eagles along the way.

With the win the young Spaniard is projected to move up to No. 8 in the World Ranking. Here's a full list of TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 (10.5°) with Aldila Tour Green TX 75 shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 (15°) with Aldila Tour Green TX 75 shaft

Irons: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (4), TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°), TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (60°), with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x