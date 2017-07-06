Odyssey unveils Toulon Garage website for custom built putters

The Toulon Garage site allows you to choose your desired putter model and then select from a huge set of custom options.

For players looking to custom design their own putter just like the ones you see on Tour, Odyssey's new Toulon Garage (www.odysseygolf.com/toulongarage) is right up your alley.

Among the options included are hosel design, finish, alignment aid, paint fill colors, custom stamping, sole plate weight, shaft, shaft length, loft, lie, and grip. Courtesy of Odyssey

Utilizing an interactive design, the site allows you to choose your desired putter model and then select from a huge set of custom options that include, among others: hosel design, finish (satin, tour mist, black pearl, rose gold), alignment aid (dots, sight lines, blank), paint fill colors, custom stamping (letters or numbers), sole plate weight, shaft, shaft length, loft, lie, and grip (various SuperStroke and Lamkin models available).

The choice of putter designs to select from in Toulon Garage is impressive and should offer something for everyone. Courtesy of Odyssey

The options include Long Island (pintail cavity design), Columbus (notchback blade), Austin (classic notchback), Indianapolis (super-high MOI mallet), Madison (traditional heel-toe blade), San Diego (traditional heel-toe blade), Memphis (rounded mallet), Latrobe (heel-shafted blade), San Francisco (asymmetric half-moon blade), and Rochester (compact notchback pintail).

Courtesy of Odyssey

The Toulon Garage website is currently fully functional and available for orders starting immediately.