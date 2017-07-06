Odyssey unveils Toulon Garage website for custom built putters

Thursday July 6th, 2017
Courtesy of Odyssey
For players looking to custom design their own putter just like the ones you see on Tour, Odyssey's new Toulon Garage (www.odysseygolf.com/toulongarage) is right up your alley.
Utilizing an interactive design, the site allows you to choose your desired putter model and then select from a huge set of custom options that include, among others: hosel design, finish (satin, tour mist, black pearl, rose gold), alignment aid (dots, sight lines, blank), paint fill colors, custom stamping (letters or numbers), sole plate weight, shaft, shaft length, loft, lie, and grip (various SuperStroke and Lamkin models available).
The choice of putter designs to select from in Toulon Garage is impressive and should offer something for everyone. The options include Long Island (pintail cavity design), Columbus (notchback blade), Austin (classic notchback), Indianapolis (super-high MOI mallet), Madison (traditional heel-toe blade), San Diego (traditional heel-toe blade), Memphis (rounded mallet), Latrobe (heel-shafted blade), San Francisco (asymmetric half-moon blade), and Rochester (compact notchback pintail).
The Toulon Garage website is currently fully functional and available for orders starting immediately.
