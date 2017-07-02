Equipment

Kyle Stanley wins Quicken Loans with mixed bag

Michael Chwasky
2 hours ago
Kyle Stanley captured his first win in five years at the Quicken Loans National.
Rob Carr/Getty

Kyle Stanley captured his first win in five years (and the second of his PGA Tour career) on Sunday by outlasting Charles Howell III on the first hole of a sudden death playoff at the Quicken Loans National.

The Clemson alum took home $1,278,000 for this trouble and also punched his ticket to the upcoming British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Here’s a full list of the mixed set of gear he used to get the job done: 

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M1 (10.5°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft

Fairway Wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft, Nike Covert VRS 2.0 (18°) with Mitsubishi Diamana shaft

Irons: TaylorMade PSi (4), Nike Vapor Pro Combo (5-PW) with KBS Tour C-Taper shafts 

Wedges: Nike Engage (52°, 54°), TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58°) with KBS Wedge shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 

