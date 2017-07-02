Kyle Stanley wins Quicken Loans with mixed bag

Kyle Stanley captured his first win in five years at the Quicken Loans National.

Kyle Stanley captured his first win in five years (and the second of his PGA Tour career) on Sunday by outlasting Charles Howell III on the first hole of a sudden death playoff at the Quicken Loans National.

The Clemson alum took home $1,278,000 for this trouble and also punched his ticket to the upcoming British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Here’s a full list of the mixed set of gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M1 (10.5°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft

Fairway Wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft, Nike Covert VRS 2.0 (18°) with Mitsubishi Diamana shaft

Irons: TaylorMade PSi (4), Nike Vapor Pro Combo (5-PW) with KBS Tour C-Taper shafts

Wedges: Nike Engage (52°, 54°), TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58°) with KBS Wedge shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1