Kyle Stanley wins Quicken Loans with mixed bag

Rob Carr/Getty
Kyle Stanley captured his first win in five years (and the second of his PGA Tour career) on Sunday by outlasting Charles Howell III on the first hole of a sudden death playoff at the Quicken Loans National.
The Clemson alum took home $1,278,000 for this trouble and also punched his ticket to the upcoming British Open at Royal Birkdale.
Here’s a full list of the mixed set of gear he used to get the job done:
Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M1 (10.5°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft
Fairway Wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft, Nike Covert VRS 2.0 (18°) with Mitsubishi Diamana shaft
Irons: TaylorMade PSi (4), Nike Vapor Pro Combo (5-PW) with KBS Tour C-Taper shafts
Wedges: Nike Engage (52°, 54°), TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58°) with KBS Wedge shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1