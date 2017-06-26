PXG's X Collection woods are high-launch, low-spin beauties that maximize carry and roll

PXG's mandate is to create the best-performing clubs, regardless of time or cost. The company's X Collection—the 0811X and 0811LX drivers, 0341X fairway woods and 0317X hybrids—is a lower-spinning family that complements PXG's existing offerings. "These go like hell, sound like heaven and are in a class of their own," says company founder Bob Parsons.

The 0811X driver ($850) launches shots slightly higher than the original 0811, with up to 800 rpm less spin, a combination that PXG brass says can generate an extra 10 to 15 yards. The 0811LX ($850), meanwhile, weighs eight grams less, for those seeking a lighter option. Both heads have an 8-gram carbon fiber crown, a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) dampening structure in the rear of the sole, variable face thickness and a revolutionary weighting system.

The new PXG 0811X driver. Manfred Koh

The new crown is 14 grams lighter than the titanium crown found in the 0811, which helps lower the CG for higher launch and added forgiveness. The TPE material (the same used in PXG irons and putters) reduces vibration at impact, creating better sound and feel. The updated light, variable-face-thickness design further contributes to the club's low CG and increased MOI. And with 10 weight ports in the sole, players can use heavier tungsten and/or lighter titanium plugs to create up to 10 yards of fade or draw bias. The weights can also shift the CG location farther forward or back to tweak launch angle and spin, the latter by up to 300 rpm. Both drivers are available in 9°, 10.5° and 12° lofts and can be adjusted +/- 1.5°.

The new PXG 0341X fairway wood. Manfred Koh

The 0341X fairway woods ($650 each) feature many of the same technologies, including the carbon fiber crown, the TPE insert along the sole, and the thin face and movable weights. Compared with the 0341 woods, the X model 3-wood produces 300 to 400 rpm less spin, up to 2 mph more ball speed, and a higher launch. The shallower head (front to back) contributes to a low-forward CG for lower flight and less spin. According to PXG, this design delivers as much as 10 more yards in robot testing than the 0341. Additionally, nine weight ports in the sole (all toward the face) allow for neutral, draw or fade options (up to 7 yards in either direction). Available in 2 (13°), 3 (15°), 5 (18°) and 7 (21°) lofts.

PXG 0317X hybrid. Manfred Koh

Complementary 0317X hybrids ($550 each) are powerful in their own right. They produce faster ball speeds than the 0317, launch higher, spin less (up to 300 rpm), and carry as much as 7 yards farther. Like their driver and fairway-wood brethren, the hybrids have a carbon fiber crown (just 2.8 grams!), TPE insert and movable weights in the sole pushed toward the face. The heads can be set to neutral, draw, or fade bias positions. Lofts: 17°, 19°, 22°, 25° and 28°. pxg.com.