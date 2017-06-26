Jordan Spieth captured his second victory of the 2017 season (and 10th of his PGA Tour career) by edging out Daniel Berger on the first hole of a sudden death playoff at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT.

Speith earned the victory with a dramatic hole out birdie from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole of the TPC River Highlands course, giving him not only the win but also a hefty $1,224,000 payday. Here's a full list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5°) with Aldila Rogue NV Blue 60X shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist 915F (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 716 AP2 (5-9) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°) with Project X 6.0 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

