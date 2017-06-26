Dial in your aim with Brainstorm Golf's Eye Align putters

Brainstorm Golf's original Happy putters made news because of their unparalleled adjustability in loft, lie, weight and offset. The company's newest Happy series, called the Eye Align, can be customized for alignment and head weight only, but at a much lower price than its predecessors.

Developed with input from Tour players, retailers and PGA professionals, the Eye Align heads (one blade and one mallet) have three interchangeable alignment guides to appeal to a broad spectrum of players. Choose from two black-and-white options—one with arrows (above, left) and the other with lines—or a color option that mixes blue, white and black lines (above, right). "Lots of golfers go out and buy a new putter when their current model stops working," says Brainstorm Golf CEO Vikash Sanyal. "With the Eye Align, those players can simply swap out the alignment aid and change the weight to make a new putter, without having to spend additional money."

A look at the face of one of the new Brainstorm Happy Eye Align putters. Manfred Koh

Speaking of weight, the stainless steel heads come with two sets of interchangeable screws (two 7.5-gram steel and two 15-gram tungsten weights), which can be swapped in and out of the sole with the quick turn of a wrench. Finding the right head weight should help with distance control. Plus, grooves on the face limit skidding while a proprietary oversize grip can improve stroke tempo. $130; brainstormgolf.com