Rory McIlroy shoots his lowest round of the year amid putter carousel

Rory McIlroy's Sunday 64 was his lowest round of the year on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy struggled to find a putter he was comfortable with this week, but his ball-striking bailed him out at the Travelers Championship Sunday.

McIlroy hit 17 of 18 greens and made seven birdies in his six-under 64, his lowest round on the PGA Tour this season. He also did it with his third putter of the week. After his opening-round 67 Thursday, McIlroy said he was going to give his TaylorMade Spider putter, which he used competitively for the first time at last week's U.S. Open, "one more week."

"It's nothing to do with the putter," McIlroy said Thursday. "It's mostly what I'm doing with it."

But McIlroy scrapped that idea after his Friday 73. On Saturday he was spotted trying out several putters on the practice green.

According to the PGA Tour's Jonathan Wall, McIlroy switched to a TaylorMade TP Collection Mullen on Saturday, but that was swapped out for a TaylorMade TP Collection Juno Tour Proto blade on Sunday.

McIlroy's Strokes Gained putting average for the week ranked 102nd in Round 1, 114th in Round 2 and 69th in Round 3. It was better Sunday, albeit still -0.092 for the round, and he ranks 69th out of 74 (-0.921) for the week.

"I couldn't have done any worse than what I've done in the first three days," he told the media Sunday, according to Golf Channel. "So I just wanted to mix it up and go back to something that looked a little more familiar. That style of head or that head shape I've had the most success with. So I went back to that today to see if I could conjure up any good feelings and it felt pretty good."

As for what putter he will have in the bag at his next start, the Irish Open, stay tuned.