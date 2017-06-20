FIRST LOOK: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix golf shoes

FootJoy, the dominant market leader in shoes, is cracking the code on stability. The latest version of its D.N.A (DryJoys Next Advancement) franchise, the D.N.A. Helix sports a wider TPU outsole, especially under the heel, to help you take your biggest cuts with confidence.

The company says the shoe is 38-percent more stable than the previous model. "I've worn every version and this is by far the best for me," says PGA Tour player Scott Stallings of the shoe in a release. "The additional support they built in, especially laterally as I move back and through the ball, is fantastic." The updated outsole is also a 23-percent lighter than before. Plus, a softer, more flexible foam insole and cushioned FTF ("fine-tuned foam") midsole enhance comfort while a stretchable tongue and padded collar ramp up the feel quotient. The D.N.A. Helix comes with choice of standard laces, or the Boa lacing system for an extra $30. In stores now; $210.