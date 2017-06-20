FIRST LOOK: Callaway Steelhead XR fairway woods

See what our 2017 ClubTesters thought of the Callaway Steelhead XR irons after testing them.

Last fall, Callaway debuted easy-launching, versatile Steelhead XR hybrids. Now come the complementary fairway woods that promise similar performance gains. With a 6-gram carbon crown—20 grams lighter than steel—extra mass can be moved to the perimeter of the head for greater forgiveness and stability on off-center hits. A shorter, lighter hosel than the one found in the XR fairway woods contributes to the low and forward CG location for higher launch and lower spin. Plus, the body attaches to a lively face cup, which produces faster ball speeds and longer overall distance, while the sole design gets through turf easily and the “speed step” crown makes the head more aerodynamic.

The Steelhead XR, which doesn't have a loft-adjustable hosel, comes in 3+ (13.5°), 3 (15°), 4+ (16°), 5 (18°), 7 (21°), 9 (24°), and Heavenwood (20.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK shaft. In stores July 14. $230 each.

The Callaway Steelhead XR sole design gets through turf easily and the "speed step" crown makes the head more aerodynamic. Courtesy of Callaway

