18Birdies app offers users a chance to play 18 with Paige Spiranac

Here's extra incentive to tee it up this summer. The golf app, 18Birdies, is giving away 12 spots in next year's Arnold Palmer Invitational pro-am, as well as gift cards and gear from Cleveland and Srixon, to players who use the app on the course. And, starting June 29, the company will switch up the prizes to include a trip to play with professional golfer and social media star Paige Spiranac, along with an array of Callaway goods, from Epic drivers to MD3 wedges. To ramp up the fun, the winner of the round with Paige, along with two guests, will compete in an 18Birdies-funded, $10,000 Skins match, with the loot going to a choice of charity.

Screenshots of the 18Birdies app. Courtesy of 18Birdies

The giveaways are part of 18Birdies' new DreamGames program, which awards "Golf Bucks" to users as they record scores, keep track of side games like Skins, and provide course reviews within the app. The currency is then redeemable for digital scratch cards that offer daily instant-win gifts like clubs and provide automatic entry for the grand prizes, which are drawn every four weeks. (The Play with Paige DreamGame closes July 31.)

Even if you don't win one of the prizes, the app can be set up to score tournaments against friends, track and share your round history, and enter stats like fairways hit and greens in regulation. Plus, it provides satellite imagery and yardages for 36,000 courses.

The free 18Birdies app is available for iPhone and Android devices.