Rickie Fowler on Sunday at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Rickie Fowler is in contention at Erin Hills this weekend--and he's wearing his signature orange from head to toe today: orange pants, orange hat, orange belt, and of course, orange high-tops.

Puma Six Pocket Golf Pants, $80 Buy It Now

Puma Bonded Golf Polo, $40 Buy It Now

All in One Golf Belt, $45 Buy It Now

Snapback Golf Hat, $28 Buy It Now

TITANTOUR IGNITE Men's Golf Shoes, $160 Buy It Now