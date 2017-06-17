Wilson Staff releases limited-run D300 irons in red, white and blue

Show off your patriotism by bagging this limited edition set of Wilson Staff D300 irons. A blue PVD finish livens up both the head and KBS Tour 80 shaft, while the Lamkin grip and ferrule are a crisp white. Red, white, and blue detailing in the cavity and red urethane-filled "power holes" around the perimeter of the head complete the all-American look.

Identical tech-wise to the standard max game-improvement D300 irons, the holes keep three-quarters of the face free from the body for greater flex at impact and allow weight to be repositioned toward the perimeter of the head for added stability on mis-hits. The holes are filled with urethane to dampen vibration and improve sound at impact, giving the colorful club a familiar, solid feel at impact. But you must act fast—Wilson’s selling 60 sets only of the Limited Edition Blue PVD D300 irons at $1,200 per set.