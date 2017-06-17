Wilson Staff releases limited-run D300 irons in red, white and blue

Equipment

Alana Johnson
Saturday June 17th, 2017
The new limited edition Wilson Staff D300 irons.
Show off your patriotism by bagging this limited edition set of Wilson Staff D300 irons. A blue PVD finish livens up both the head and KBS Tour 80 shaft, while the Lamkin grip and ferrule are a crisp white. Red, white, and blue detailing in the cavity and red urethane-filled "power holes" around the perimeter of the head complete the all-American look.

Identical tech-wise to the standard max game-improvement D300 irons, the holes keep three-quarters of the face free from the body for greater flex at impact and allow weight to be repositioned toward the perimeter of the head for added stability on mis-hits. The holes are filled with urethane to dampen vibration and improve sound at impact, giving the colorful club a familiar, solid feel at impact. But you must act fast—Wilson’s selling 60 sets only of the Limited Edition Blue PVD D300 irons at $1,200 per set.

