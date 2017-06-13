How to dress like Adam Scott at the 2017 U.S. Open

Adam Scott's Uniqlo duds for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

At the U.S. Open, Aussie Adam Scott will wear Uniqlo's modern take on golf wear. Scott's polos are part of Uniqlo's capsule collaboration with Theory, which features performance moisture-wicking fabrics and understated design. Lucky for fans of Scott's style: Uniqlo's line is extremely affordable.

Uniqlo Men's Dry Comfort Short-Sleeve Zip Polo, $30

Uniqlo Men's Dry Stretch Kando Pants, $30

Uniqlo Men's Leather Mesh Belt, $30

FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoes, $150