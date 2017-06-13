Equipment

How to dress like Adam Scott at the 2017 U.S. Open

GOLF WIRE
2 hours ago
Adam Scott's Uniqlo duds for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.
Courtesy Uniqlo

At the U.S. Open, Aussie Adam Scott will wear Uniqlo's modern take on golf wear. Scott's polos are part of Uniqlo's capsule collaboration with Theory, which features performance moisture-wicking fabrics and understated design. Lucky for fans of Scott's style: Uniqlo's line is extremely affordable.

Uniqlo Men's Dry Comfort Short-Sleeve Zip Polo, $30 Buy It Now

Uniqlo Men's Dry Stretch Kando Pants, $30 Buy It Now

Uniqlo Men's Leather Mesh Belt, $30 Buy It Now

FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoes, $150 Buy It Now

The FootJoy Pro/SL, worn by Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Kavin Na.
Courtesy FootJoy

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN