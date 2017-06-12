Winner's Bag: Daniel Berger's Callaway gear at the St. Jude Classic

Daniel Berger defended his FedEx St. Jude Classic title by firing a bogey-free 66 in the final round on Sunday, topping Charl Schwartzel and Whee Kim by one. For his trouble Berger took home $1,152,000 and positioned himself as a serious contender at this week's U.S. Open. Here's a full list of the Callaway gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (10.5°) with Fujikura Pro 53K Tour shaft

Buy Now

360°

Fairway Woods: Callaway GBB Epic (15°) with UST 7F5T shaft

Buy Now

Irons: Callaway Apex CF 16 (3-4), Callaway Apex Pro (5), Callaway MB 1 (6-PW) with True Temper PJX 6.5 shafts

Buy Apex CF 16 Now

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50°, 56°, 58°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Buy Now

Putter: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball

Buy Now

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Buy Now