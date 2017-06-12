Rory McIlroy is set to debut this TaylorMade putter at the Erin Hills U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy returns from a break this week with a new club in the bag, a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red.

The large red mallet is very similar to the putters used by Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, though this one includes an alignment line across the crown of the putter head. McIlroy had been using an Odyssey mallet putter but, according to Jonathan Wall of PGATour.com, recently tested his new one against a separate line from both TaylorMade and Odyssey.

"It's awesome with the Spider because you set this thing up and you know exactly where you're aiming, and it sits so square with that with that flow neck," McIlroy said.

As the no. 2 player in the world, McIlroy tees off at 2:09 local time Thursday afternoon alongside Day and Justin Rose. You can find the entire report from PGATour.com here.