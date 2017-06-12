Bubba Watson spotted with new Ping G400 driver at Erin Hills

For players who favor the Ping G30 or more recent G series drivers for the impressive combination of distance and forgiveness they provide, it looks like you're in for a new and improved model in the near future.

As seen in Bubba Watson's bag at Erin Hills, the new G400 looks a lot like the previous G driver with similar Dragon Fly technology and Turbulators for faster swing speeds, but we can guess the MOI and forgiveness will be slightly improved due to the tungsten weight in the rear of the sole. As with past iterations of the G series it would be fair to say that a ballspeed increase of one or two mph should also be expected, possibly based on a thinner clubface, more efficient placement of weight, or some other high tech design features.

A look at the face of Bubba Watson's new Ping driver. Jeff Ritter

Ping is not commenting on the new driver or its potential release date, but you can look for the G400 driver line to be available later in the summer or in early fall. No promises on whether or not the pink Bubba version will be available to the public but it's a good bet there will be a limited run.