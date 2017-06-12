Rock red, white and blue on the course in honor of the 2017 U.S. Open and the fourth of July with Adidas' special edition patriotic kicks for men and women. These all-American versions of men's Crossknit Boost and women's Climacross Boost celebrate the year's second major--and the nation's birthday. "It gives any patriotic golfer the opportunity to wear red, white and blue from head to toe," Masun Denison, global footwear director for Adidas Golf, said in a press release about the stars-and-stripes themed shoes.

The Climacross Boost is lined with blue and white stars, while the soles of the Crossknit Boost are a confetti of red, white and blue. Both come with a special star-spangled bag.

Men's Crossknit Boost, $160 Buy It Now

Women's Climacross Boost, $130 Buy It Now

The men's Crossknit Boost shoe. Courtesy Adidas