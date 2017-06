For the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, defending champion Dustin Johnson will wear a combination of red, white, gray and blue from Adidas. The Climacool Polo is paired with the blue and white Tour 360 Boost shoes, gray pants and a blue belt. The Tour 360 Boost is a flexible, lightweight leather shoe that's perfect for the course.

Climacool 2D Camo Stripe Polo, $75

Ultimate 365 Tapered Fit Pant, $80

Tour 360 Boost Shoes, $170

3-Stripe Reversible Belt, $60

