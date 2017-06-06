Titleist to release 20th Anniversary Vokey Design wedge

In celebration of Bob Vokey's 20th anniversary with Titleist, the company is offering the Vokey Design 456.14 Limited wedge ($250), which will be released during the St. Jude Classic.

The 456.14 Limited features a rounded head shape and slightly more offset with 14-degrees of bounce, making it more effective for players with steeper attack angles or those who typically play in softer conditions. Other features include TX4 groove technology and a polished chrome finish.

The "456.14" name indicates that the model is a Vokey 400 Series wedge that has 56-degrees of loft and the aforementioned 14-degrees of bounce. This particular design is the same as the one Andy Bean put in play at the St. Jude Classic back in the summer of '97, which was the first Vokey Design model played on the PGA Tour. The 456.14 Limited wedge can be ordered beginning on June 7th from WedgeWorks on Vokey.com or by custom order. Full customization including personal stamping and a variety of paint fill colors, shaft bands, ferrules, grips, and shafts is also available.