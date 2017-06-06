Equipment

Steal Jordan Spieth's 2017 U.S. Open style

Tuesday June 6th, 2017
Jordan Spieth's Under Armour apparel for Sunday at the U.S. Open.
For the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, Jordan Spieth is sticking with familiar and classic styles: blue polos, dark pants and the Under Armour Spieth One shoe. His Sunday outfit for the final round at Erin Hills features a simple blue striped polo, navy pants, a navy belt and a white cap.

UA Coolswitch Pivot Stripe Polo in Water, $75 Buy It Now

Match Play Pants in Academy, $80 Buy It Now

UA Braided Belt, $40 Buy It Now

Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap in White, $30 Buy It Now

Spieth Tour Glove, $25 Buy It Now

Spieth One Shoes, $200 Buy It Now

