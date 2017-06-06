Steal Jordan Spieth's 2017 U.S. Open style

Tuesday June 6th, 2017
Courtesy Under Armour
For the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, Jordan Spieth is sticking with familiar and classic styles: blue polos, dark pants and the Under Armour Spieth One shoe. His Sunday outfit for the final round at Erin Hills features a simple blue striped polo, navy pants, a navy belt and a white cap.
UA Coolswitch Pivot Stripe Polo in Water, $75 Buy It Now
Match Play Pants in Academy, $80 Buy It Now
UA Braided Belt, $40 Buy It Now
Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap in White, $30 Buy It Now
Spieth Tour Glove, $25 Buy It Now
Spieth One Shoes, $200 Buy It Now
