Jason Dufner won the Memorial Tournament on Sunday with a final-round 68, giving him a 13-under-par total and a three-shot victory over Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri. The win was the fifth of Dufner's PGA Tour career. Here's the gear the Ohio native used to get the job done at Jack Nicklaus's place:

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (10.5°) with Project X HZRDUS shaft

Fairway woods: Callaway X2 Hot (15°) with Aldila Tour Blue shaft, Titleist 915F (21°) with Aldila Rogue shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 AP2 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (52°, 56°), Titleist Vokey Design Prototype (60°) with True Temper DG Spinner shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura 5S

Ball: New Titleist Pro V1x

The Titleist wedge Dufner used at the Memorial. Brian Henn

