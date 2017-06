Check out Justin Rose's look for the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

For the 2017 U.S. Open, Justin Rose will wear pieces from Adidas' Adipure collection, including the cotton stretch pants and wool blend pique polo. The Brit's preferred footwear is the Gripmore 2, which was recently released in a crisp white edition for summer.

Adidas Adipure Polos and Pants, $75-$100

Adidas Gripmore 2 Summer White Shoes, $120

The U.S. Open begins at Erin Hills on June 15.