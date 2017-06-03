Zac Blair wears used shoes he bought on eBay Saturday at the Memorial

Lots of golfers scour the Internet for used golf gear they can get for a bargain. Most of those golfers do not compete on the PGA Tour. Zac Blair does.

Blair wore a used pair of vintage leather FootJoy golf shoes during the third round of the Memorial on Saturday at Muirfield Village. The 26-year-old PGA Tour pro, who shot a 71 in round 3, bought the shoes on eBay. Blair tweeted about the purchase early Saturday, thanking the "random guy" who sold them to him and saying the transaction was "in the running for best purchase in history."

Huge shoutout and two thumbs up to the random guy on @eBay that sold me these @FootJoy shoes. In the running for best purchase in history pic.twitter.com/Hv4AdaMNT0 — Zac Blair (@z_blair) June 3, 2017

This PGA Tour video shows Blair in action on Saturday, used shoes and all, as the announcers talk about the bizarre equipment choice.

One man's trash is another man's treasure.@z_blair is using a pair of golf shoes he bought off eBay. pic.twitter.com/09aIIHwCik — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 3, 2017

Blair turned pro in 2014 and has yet to capture his first PGA Tour victory. His best finish in 2017 was a T8 at the Shell Houston Open.