Equipment

Zac Blair wears used shoes he bought on eBay Saturday at the Memorial

Kevin Cunningham
Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Zac Blair tweeted a photo of the FootJoy shoes he bought on eBay.
@z_blair.

Lots of golfers scour the Internet for used golf gear they can get for a bargain. Most of those golfers do not compete on the PGA Tour. Zac Blair does.

Blair wore a used pair of vintage leather FootJoy golf shoes during the third round of the Memorial on Saturday at Muirfield Village. The 26-year-old PGA Tour pro, who shot a 71 in round 3, bought the shoes on eBay. Blair tweeted about the purchase early Saturday, thanking the "random guy" who sold them to him and saying the transaction was "in the running for best purchase in history."

This PGA Tour video shows Blair in action on Saturday, used shoes and all, as the announcers talk about the bizarre equipment choice.

Blair turned pro in 2014 and has yet to capture his first PGA Tour victory. His best finish in 2017 was a T8 at the Shell Houston Open.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN