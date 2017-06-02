TaylorMade introduces patriotic 2017 U.S. Open collection

Get in the patriotic spirit (and get ready for the upcoming U.S. Open) with TaylorMade Golf's recently launched red, white and blue collection of gear, released in honor of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. The "Summer Commemorative" collection includes a hat studded with blue stars, spangled leather headcovers, and a staff bag and stand bag designed to mimic the stars and stripes of Old Glory.

The 2017 U.S. Open begins at Erin Hills in Wisconsin on June 12.

Summer Commemorative Staff Bag, $600 Buy It Now

Summer Commemorative FlexTech Stand Bag, $240 Buy It Now

Summer Commemorative Driver Headcover, $90 Buy It Now

Summer Commemorative Putter Headcover, $70 Buy It Now

Summer Commemorative Hat, $35 Buy It Now